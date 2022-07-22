Legon Earth Science students, industry partners organise job fair

File photo of University of Ghana's Balme Library

Source: GNA

Professor Patrick Asamoah Sakyi, Head of the Department of Earth Science of the University of Ghana, at a job and career fair at Legon, has urged students to make themselves attractive to employers.

Employers, he said, on the other hand, must put in efforts to employ the best graduates.



In a welcome address on Wednesday, at the fair, Prof Sakyi said: "For those students who are about to complete their studies, it is important to realize that securing employment is a two-way process.



"On one hand, students need to make themselves attractive to employers, whilst employers on the other hand put in a lot of efforts to ensure that best students or graduates are employed.



"As students, you are on courses to make the most important decision of your life, which is likely going to be the first step towards a successful career. Quite often, your first employer is likely to determine the path of your career, and can leave a lasting impact on your life. "



The fair, put together by the Department of Earth Science, the University of Ghana Earth Science Students Association (UGESSA), Ghana Institution of Geoscientists, and some companies offering employment and internship in earth science related fields.

The fair was held on the theme, "Geoscience, a Relevant Tool in Industrialization," and it was part of activities marking the 2022 UGESSA Week.



Among the companies that participated in the fair were the Ghana National Petroleum Corporation (GNPC), Azumah Resources Limited, Sahara Mining Services, Intertek Ghana Limited, Schlumberger and Ankrah and Associates.



The fair was designed for students to interact with employers to ensure that this becomes a reality.



Prof Sakyi urged the students to use the fair as an opportunity to meet future sponsors, reputable and well-established companies’ representatives, and some of the most influential individuals in our Earth Science community.



"Meeting these companies and individuals, our students will be inspired to work hard and commit to their pursuit of their future goals, as well as discuss the hiring needs of employers," the Don said.

He announced that the UGESSA has included in the job fair efforts to help its members secure internship opportunities and future jobs.



"You are all welcome to this job fair to explore for a new or better opportunities, discover how your skills may transfer to a different industry and explore career pathway opportunities," Prof Sakyi said, and urged the students to use the opportunity for engagement, networking, and potential partnerships between employers and students.



"The fair is designed for students to interact with employers who are offering part time, full-time, and internship opportunities," Prof Sakyi said, adding that, “our students will be inspired to work hard and commit to their pursuit of their future goals, as well as discuss the hiring needs of employers."



He expressed the hope that the spectrum of companies and non-profit organizations present at the fair would provide the students with an insightful perspective on job scopes and opportunities in different fields.



This, he said, might help them in the challenging task of deciding on their personal career path.

"Knowing or determining where they want to go and how to get there, will most certainly, facilitate their search for the right and most suitable career that will help them enrich and make a difference in their community," Prof Sakyi said.



He encouraged the students to take the opportunity to contact new people and broaden their personal and professional networks.



Prof Sandow Mark Yidana, Dean of the School of Physical and Mathematical Sciences, in a message said called for feedback to both the university and industry.



"This would help build up on the interaction, and for students to establish links for entrepreneurial development and for students to start up their own companies," Prof Yidana later told journalists in an interview.



Mr Michael Aziriba Mba, President of the Legon Chapter of the Ghana Institution of Geoscientists, urged the students to network with other institutions and industry actors after the fair.

Companies that participated in the fair took turns explaining their activities and how they could engage with the students and the department.



The Department of Earth Science (formerly Department of Geology) is the only University Department in Ghana where Geologists are trained. It offers a variety of courses and programs in the broad field of Earth Science, building on our several years of experience.



The department has played a pioneering role in the development of the Geology of Ghana and Africa. It has a diverse faculty covering the broad spectrum of programs and specializations it offers as a department.



The Department of Earth Science currently offers undergraduate program with three options, namely; BSc in Earth Science (Geology); BSc in Earth Science (Applied Geology); BSc in Earth Science (Applied Geophysics).