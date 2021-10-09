Legon UTAG resolves to strike despite government's agreement

UG branch of UTAG shall only accept the Cedi equivalent of $2,084

The University of Ghana (UG) branch of the University Teachers Association of Ghana (UTAG) has taken an exception to an agreement reached by the national executives with the government.

A memorandum of agreement (MOA) signed between the Negotiation Team of UTAG and representatives of government on Wednesday, October 6 accepted $1,600 as research allowance for lecturers payable by 2024.



The move averted an intended strike action by UTAG on Friday, October 8.



But a petition by UTAG-UG sent to the National President, Professor Solomon Nunoo, overwhelmingly rejects the stated amount.

Jointly signed by President Dr. Samuel Nkumbaan and Secretary Prof Ransford Gyampo, the petition contends that lecturers should be entitled to and shall only accept the Cedi equivalent of $2,084.



“Having earlier sought permission from UTAG-National to be excused from the earlier agreed strike action which should have started on Friday, October 8, 2021, UTAG-UG affirms that it is committed to embarking on a strike action from January 2022 when the academic year is scheduled to begin, unless its demand as stated in clause 2 is met.”



UTAG-UG also demanded reconstitution of the Negotiation Team to draw on the expertise of members selected across the public tertiary institutions “to ensure professional discussions during negotiations and quality outcomes beneficial to UTAG Members.”