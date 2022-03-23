4
Legon issues health alert on outbreak of measles & rubella in Accra

Wed, 23 Mar 2022 Source: 3news.com

The University of Ghana, Legon (UG), is urging staff and students to be on the lookout for suspected cases of measles and rubella after confirmation of two cases apiece in the Greater Accra Region.

This comes after the Ghana Health Service is said to have confirmed a surge in suspected cases of the diseases.

A health alert, therefore, issued by the Director of University Health Services at the premier university, Dr. Mark Frimpong, asked the university community to refer suspected cases to the University Hospital or the nearest health facility “for appropriate care and management”.

The alert lists symptoms for measles dry cough, running nose, sore throat, inflamed eyes (conjunctivitis), Kopliks’ spots, and skin rash.

For rubella, the symptoms are sore throat, fever, headache, conjunctivitis, swollen lymph in the neck, and cough.

