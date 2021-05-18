Legon provosts search: Prof Ayettey resigns as Committee Chair due to personal interest of members

University of Ghana - File Photo

A former Pro-Vice-Chancellor of the College of Health Sciences of the University of Ghana, Rev. Emeritus Prof. Andrews Seth Ayettey who was Chairman of a Search Committee for Provosts for the Colleges of Basic and Applied Sciences, Health Sciences and Education has resigned.

A letter dated April 22, 2021, and sighted by MyNewsGh.com, cites among other reasons the need to safeguard the integrity of the university recommending the reconstitution of the committee.



“On the 17th of April, 2021, I received a letter from a member of the Committee, Professor Johnson Manu, suggesting that the work of the Committee was not proceeding with Integrity and fairness. That view was endorsed and amplified by Prof. Andrew Adjei. I have taken a serious view of that letter, as it casts aspersions on my character.



2. That letter (copy enclosed, together with my response and the endorsement of It by Professor Andrew Adjei) also suggested that I, as Chair, was not being fair and was imposing my views on members, impugning my character further. As Chairman, I must be convinced that any suggestion made by a member of the Committee Is reasonable, fair and convincing. As I have no Interest In the matter other than helping to Identify the most qualified and suitable candidate for the position of Provost at the University, I must ensure that the right things are being done and that we protect the candidates from harassment and undue Intimidation. I cannot, therefore, as Chairman accept what I consider unfair and unjust.



3. That letter, rather, heightened my suspicion that there are personal interests influencing the work of the Committee to determine and recommend the best candidates to the Appointments Board,” his resignation letter reads in part.









