Legon to implement full in-out-out–out policy by 2025/2026 academic year

The management of the University of Ghana has proposed a full in-out-out-out policy to address accommodation challenges on its campus.

The policy, when implemented, will have only level 100 students securing accommodation in the traditional halls; Mensah Sarbah, Commonwealth, Volta, Legon and Akuafo halls on campus and seek residency elsewhere after completion of the level 100 academic year.



Graduate students of the school will also benefit from the new direction as accommodation will be provided for them.



In a statement signed by the Registrar of the University, the University Council noted that the policy will help mitigate accommodation challenges the it is currently battling with.



The University Council also noted that the recommendations were from the residence and Academic Board, regarding changes to student residence arrangements and the changes were requested by the council.

“Progressively, all the traditional halls (Mensah Sarbah, Commonwealth, Volta, Legon and Akuafo halls) will be reserved for Level 100 and graduate students only, culminating into a full in-out-out-out policy by 2025/2026,” the statement said.



Meanwhile, the management of the university has revoked the residency status of all males in the Commonwealth and Mensah Sarbah Halls over recent clashes on campus.



“All continuing students of Commonwealth Hall and continuing male students of Mensah Sarbah Hall will not return to these halls, or to any of the traditional halls. They are to be randomly assigned to available rooms in any of the UGEL and private hostels. Continuing female students of Mensah Sarbah Hall and students with special needs in both halls will not be affected by this measure,” the statement added.



ARRANGEMENTS FOR STUDENTS’ RESIDENCE FROM 2022/2023 ACADEMIC YEAR



The University Council has deliberated on recommendations from the Residence Board and the Academic Board regarding changes to student residence arrangements. These changes were requested by Council following repeated incidences of violence involving students.



Council approved the following measures to take effect from the start of the 2022/2023 academic year, which are to prevent future occurrences of violence:



• All continuing students of Commonwealth Hall and continuing male students of Mensah Sarbah Hall will not return to these halls, or to any of the traditional halls.

They are to be randomly assigned to available rooms in any of the UGEL and private hostels. Continuing female students of Mensah Sarbah Hall and students with special needs in both halls will not be affected by this measure.



• Beginning from the 2022/2023 academic year, only Level 100 and graduate students (Masters and PhD level) will be assigned to Mensah Sarbah and Commonwealth Halls. Subsequently, undergraduate students will vacate the halls at the end of Level 100 and may secure accommodation in the private hostels from Level 200 until completion.



• Level 100 students who opt for traditional halls will be randomly assigned to the halls.



• Progressively, all the traditional halls (Mensah Sarbah, Commonwealth, Volta, Legon and Akuafo halls) will be reserved for Level 100 and graduate students only, culminating into a full in-out-out-out policy by 2025/2026.

Additionally, the University is installing CCTV cameras and Electronic Access control systems in all halls to improve upon security.



All students are to take note of these arrangements. Further details on these will be announced before the beginning of the 2022/2023 academic year.



Registrar



