Leklebi-Duga Health Centre receives Medical equipment

Source: GNA

Tony Kokutse, a Nurse of Africare Incorporated from Dallas, United States of America, on behalf of the Leklebi Citizens of North America on Saturday donated drugs and equipment to the Leklebi Duga Health Centre in the Volta Region.

The drugs comprised; Antibiotics, Pain medications, Allergy drugs, Diabetic testing equipment, N95-Masks, Sanitizers, Wound care materials and Bandages were presented to the Health Centre and received by Mr William Sappor, a Physician Assistant of the Centre.



On behalf of the People of the Leklebi Traditional Area, Torgbe Awi the Fourth was grateful to Mr Tony Kokutse and asked for God's blessings for them wishing that it would not be the last time of his visit to their township.



Torgbe Awi encouraged other NGOs to emulate the shining examples of the donor.



In appreciation of the gesture, the Chief and people of the Leklebi Traditional Area presented a smock and traditional beads to Mr Tony Kokutse as a token of their appreciation.

Mr Tony Kokutse acknowledged Dr. Sandra Williams, Dr Princess Ndow, Ms Trinia Joseph, Mr Damian and the Faith In Actions in Dallas who assisted in the donations.



In attendance were the elders and sub chiefs of Leklebi Traditional area.



The officials of the Leklebi Health Centres including; the Presiding Member of Afadjato District Assembly were also present.