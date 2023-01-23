Lepowura was a good and kind man – Bawumia eulogizes to late Chief

Lepowura Alhaji MND Jawula

Vice President Alhaji Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has expressed sadness at the death of Lepowura Alhaji MND Jawula, saying that he was a kind and good man who devoted much of his life to public service, especially towards the development and growth of sports.

“I am saddened to hear about the passing of Lepowura Alhaji Mohammed Nuru-Deen Jawula.



Lepowura devoted much of his life to sports development and the growth of public service in Ghana. He was a good and kind man.



I extend my heartfelt condolences to his immediate family, subjects, and Ghana at large. May Allah grant him Jannatul Firdaus,” he wrote.

Biography of Alhaji MND Jawula



Alhaji Jawula was Chief of Lepo Kpembe of the Kujolobti Gate in the Savannah Region, and retired as a Chief Director of the Ghana Civil Service, and until his death was head of the Professional League Board and a member of the Confederation of African Football (CAF) Inter-clubs competition committee.



He served as the Ghana FA Chairman from 1997 to 2001 and also played crucial roles in the development of Ghana football.