Let's pray for our leaders, the economy - Pastor

Source: GNA

Bishop Abraham Bruce, founder and leader of Christ Living Faith Miracle Ministry, on Sunday, urged Christians to pray for leaders of the country without ceasing.

He said praying regularly for the leaders was important to ensure their decisions and policies favoured the poor.



“You will find organisations, agencies and even governments making policies that oppress their people, they use regulations to impoverish the already poor and needy in societies while creating opportunities for themselves and their allies.



“For some, this problem is merely a political issue, but we know from the scriptures that it’s more than just politics; it’s spiritual," he said.

Bishop Bruce, speaking on a message titled: “We are the hope of nations,” from Isaiah 10:13-14, said it was important Christians were made aware that an "evil spirit" was responsible for the impoverishment of many nations so they prayed for the leaders and the economy.



He said: “Many ignorantly think that the downward trend in their economies is due to market forces, but the Bible makes it clear who plundered their wealth, that’s why we must keep praying for the leaders so that instead of oppression and injustice, there will be peace, godliness and honesty.”



“He knows this is possible in our days that's why he asked us to pray. Let’s exercise our authority and dominion in Christ over the nation.”