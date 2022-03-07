Let's show positive attitude to work - MCE for Nkwanta South

School children at the 65th Independence parade

Source: GNA

The Nkwanta South Municipality in the Oti region has marked the 65th Independence Day celebration dubbed, "working together, bouncing back."

A total of 600 school children and students from 18 schools participated in the 65th anniversary in the Municipality.



The occasion saw a lot of dignitaries in the Municipality including the Member of Parliament for Nkwanta, Mr Geoffrey Kini, Chiefs and elders from all the traditional areas in the Municipality, all security, Ghana Education Service, and heads of other departments.



Mr Bright Kwame Lenwah, the Municipal Chief Executive, addressing the people, urged Ghanaians to exude positive attitudes to work, be it governmental or private for accelerated development.



He urged the community to maintain the peace in the area as a panacea for development to thrive adding, ‘embrace peace by leaving in unity and be law abiding.’

"A community where there's no peace, there's no development, so let's not put the law into our own hands by doing anything we feel like doing, we must also show positive attitude towards work by being punctual to work, we should protect state own properties like ours, let's not take what does not belong to us and let's also help the government by supporting the e-levy for us as a nation to depend on our own than always seeking for help elsewhere," he said.



The Nkwanta South Education Director, Mr Jonathan Korsinah also urged parents to invest in their children's education since that is the best investment a parent could give a child.



He congratulated Ms Amenuveve Axoedu, a student from Kyabobo Girls Senior High school for winning the President's award after passing the 2020 Basic Education Certificate Examinations with distinction.