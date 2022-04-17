Let Christ's resurrection reignite kindness in us - Christians told

The crucifixion of Christ is significant to Easter

Source: GNA

Bishop Abraham Kofi Bruce, Founder and Head Pastor of Christ Living Faith Miracle Ministry has admonished Christians to let the resurrection of Jesus Christ reignite a spirit of kindness in them.

Christians all over the world on Sunday marked the resurrection of Jesus Christ.



Delivering a sermon to commemorate the Day, Bishop Bruce said, Christ's resurrection would amount to nothing if Christians failed to believe in His teachings and show love, kindness, and care for their fellow humans.



“Let's be kind, stay away from evil because Christ has washed it away, and live a righteous life from henceforth," he advised.



Bishop Bruce urged Ghanaians to remember leaders in their prayers to enable them to deliver policies necessary for development.

He sympathised with the family of Bishop Dag Heward-Mills, Founder and Presiding Bishop of the United Denominations Originating from the Lighthouse Group of Churches, for the loss of their son, Dr. David Heward-Mills who died in the United States of America on Friday after a short illness.



He prayed for God to strengthen and comfort them in their trying and difficult time.



“It is not easy for one to still perform his duties of delivering the word of God even in your worst situation,” he said.