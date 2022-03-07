Let God dictate the national pace at 65 years - Rev Amarkwei

Rev Amarkwei presided over a church service at the Calvary Presbyterian Church, Ashaley-Botwe

Source: GNA

The Reverend Dr Charles Amarkwei, Minister of the Calvary Presbyterian Church, Ashaley-Botwe, has called on Ghanaians to rise and allow God to dictate the pace for national development.

“Ghanaians as individuals are failing and especially with the Christian community. We are failing our nation and disappointing other religions,” he stated at a church service dubbed “Traditional Sunday”.



Rev. Amarkwei said the kind of life lived by most Christians does not portray patriotism, “believers must have the nation at heart and do things that will contribute to its betterment.”



Speaking to the Ghana News Agency in an interview after the service, which was also attended by some students from Presby Senior High School (Presec), Legon, Rev. Amarkwei alluded that it is with a dignified conscience breathed from God that brought Ghana independence.



He noted that Christians must submit to the rules of the country, be morally disciplined, and subject their bodies to the authority of God.



“Wherever we are placed as individuals, leaders, and workers, we must be faithful and do what is expected of us and avoid all immoral acts, greed, and corruption,” he added.

In a sermon, Rev. Amarkwei noted that a life well lived brings the glory of God into his or her life; and encouraged all tribes to serve God and have good morals to portray the true nature of Christ.



“Let us learn a sense of humility, and tradition in the church and the country as a whole. Let us fight in aid for development, let us fight together and the nation will build,” he said.



The Traditional Sunday was observed with members adorning indigenous Ghanaian apparel from their local communities.



Rev. Frank Yaw Annor, Assistant Chaplain of Legon Presec, in a message called on parents to continue to train up their children in the Christian faith, especially when they return from school for them not to depart from the ethics of Christ.



He said children with good morals and doctrines attribute to good citizenship.