Let flagbearer aspirants show you who they’ve employed – Ken Agyapong to delegates

NPP flagbearer hopeful, Kennedy Ohene Agyapong

Flagbearer hopeful of the New Patriotic Party(NPP) Ken Agyapong has asked delegates to demand from his colleagues who come to them to solicit their votes to show the number of people they’ve employed.

According to the Member of Parliament for Assin Central, Flagbearer aspirants who go about promising to provide jobs to the teeming unemployed youth when they are voted for, must be made to show their track record in employing people in their private businesses.



“Many of the aspirants will come to asking for your votes and promising to provide jobs for the youth when elected. When they come to you, demand from them to give evidence of the number of people they’ve employed when they’re out of power.



"If they’re not able to do so, they can’t provide any job when they are in power. For many of the aspirants they have never employed people. The State was even paying their house helps, watch men and accommodation when they were in political office.



“I’ve employed more than 7,000 people in this country so when I say I’ll provide jobs I know what I’m talking about. You must elect me Flagbearer and President so that I can provide more jobs for our teeming unemployed youth,” Mr Agyapong said while addressing NPP Delegates and supporters in the Assin South Constituency on Wednesday, April 5, 2024 as part of his seven days tour of the Central Region.

The firebrand politician expressed confidence of being electing as the Presidential Candidate of the NPP adding that, he beat ex President John Mahama hands down should the latter be elected Flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC).



Ken Agyapong, a known major financier of the NPP since the 90s believes the time has come for delegates to reward his loyalty to the party and his hardwork by electing him to lead the party to the 2024 election and ultimately be elected the President of Ghana.



He says he’s the only hope for women and youth of the country hence they must throw their weight behind him.



So far, the Immediate past Agric Minister Dr. Afriyie Akoto, the immediate past Trade Minister, Alan Kyeremateng and former Presidential Spokesperson, Mr. Kwabena Agyapong have openly declared their intention to contest the Flagbearership position of the NPP and have started campaigning.