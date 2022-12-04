Speaker of the eighth Parliament of Ghana, Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin

The Speaker of the eighth Parliament of Ghana, Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin has admonished Members of Parliament (MPs) from both sides of the House to let their focus and attention be on the national interest as they debate and subsequent approval of the 2023 budget statement.

Speaking at a post-budget workshop, Speaker Bagbin urged the legislators to pay more attention to details in the 2023 budget statement so as to be able to tell their constituents the benefits they stand to enjoy in the budget statement.



Let national interest be your focus - Speaker Bagbin admonishes Parliamentarians



“As honorable Members of Parliament, you will work together at this workshop and hereafter to serve the interest of our dear nation and your constituents as you consider the budget statement and economic policy for the 2023 financial year.



I am sure at the end of the day you will be able to go home and tell your constituents that the 2023 budget, your constituents stand, you stand to benefit from one or two, or three areas in the budget and you will be able to tell how much goes to women and how much goes to the youth,” he maintained.

The Clerk to Parliament, Mr. Cyril Kwabena Oteng Nsiah explained that the aim of the day’s post-budget workshop was to equip MPs and Senior officers of the Parliamentary Service with the skills required for scrutinizing the Budget and Economic Policy of the executive are of government for the 2023 fiscal year.



According to him, as an organ of the State clothed with the constitutional power of the purse, it is a key mandate of Parliament to perform a critical financial function primarily involving consideration and approval of the Budget and Economic Policy of government.



“Mr. Speaker, Hon. Members, distinguished guests, ladies, and gentlemen, over the years, the presentation of the national budget and its consideration by Parliament has always attracted the interest of various stakeholders and generated debates across almost all segments of the population due to its impact on almost every aspect of national life.



It behoves, therefore, on Hon. Members of Parliament, who represent the people, to thoroughly examine the Budget and Economic Policy of government within the context of the principles of prioritization, economy, value for money, efficiency, transparency, and accountability,” he reiterated.