Let our lives in Church reflect in our homes

Evelyn Boadi

Source: GNA

Mrs Evelyn Boadi wife of the District Pastor, Church of Pentecost, Sabon, in Nkwanta South has urged all women in Christ to let the life they portray in church reflect in their various homes.

She said some children from Christian homes live ungodly lives and it was important for Christian women, who are the mothers in the homes to take up responsibility in instilling Christian values in those children.



Mrs Boadi, who was speaking at a service to climax the Church of Pentecost Women Assembly conference, said women must not only dedicate themselves to the work of God in the church and forget their roles as mothers in the homes saying.



“That’s not the best way to serve God," Mrs Boadi said.

She said Christian mothers ought to go on their knees and pray for God's interventions so their children's lifestyles would speak well of the Christian families they come from.



Mrs Boadi said: "As a woman, you should be concerned about the wellbeing of your children so that they will grow up to become useful persons in the society.



“Therefore, I want to urge all women to impart good moral values into the lives of your wards and pray for them to become better people to the community, the church and the country at large", she said.