Let protect and uphold the 1992 Constitution - Agyeiwaa Badu

The students were urged to be patriotic citizens

Source: GNA

Mrs. Gifty Agyeiwaa Badu, Ashaiman Municipal Director, National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) on Monday urged citizens to protect and uphold the 1992 Constitution to sustain the tenants of democracy.

Mrs Agyeiwaa Badu made this remark during a visit to some 55 schools including the public ones as part of activities to climax the 2021 Annual Citizenship Week celebration in the municipality.



According to her, the 1992 Constitution enjoins all citizens to be responsible and tolerant to diverse views as may be expressed by citizens.



The Ashaiman Municipal NCCE Director used the occasion to sensitize the student on the need to be conversant with the 1992 Constitution in other to become responsible leaders in the country.



Dwelling on the theme for the year; “We are one, Ghana First,” the Municipal Director emphasis that the theme seeks to emphasis the spirit of Patriotism, Nationalism, Hard work, and National Cohesion among others, and instill in the citizens as a basis for national development.



She said patriotic songs like the Ghana National Anthem, Arise Ghana youth for your Country…’ and ‘Yen Ara Asaase Ni’ are songs that carry inspirational words and promote unity and nationalism.

She said, therefore, stressed the need to encourage the institutions to uphold it by ensuring that these songs were taught and sung in the schools.



Mrs Agyeiwaa Badu noted that intolerance, examination malpractices, disobedience, and other social vices were detrimental to the principles of the Constitution.



She stressed that the Annual Constitution Week was introduced in 2001 to draw the attention of the citizens for the need to uphold and respect the Constitution, later the Annual Citizenship Week was instituted to instill in the youth patriotism.



The schools visited include Presbyterian Basic JHS, A & B, Ashaiman Roman Down, Bethel A.M.E. Zion, JHS A, B & C, Ashaiman Jericho, The Lord’s Star International School, Ashaiman Official Town amongst other schools within the Municipality.