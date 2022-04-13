‘Let responsibility and discipline be your hallmarks’ – UPSA VC to 2021/2022 matriculants

UPSA VC, Professor Abednego Feehi Amartey

The Vice Chancellor of the University of Professional Studies Accra , Professor Abednego Feehi Amartey has admonished freshly matriculated students for the 2021/2022 academic year to be disciplined and responsible in all their endeavours throughout their stay on campus.

The call comes on the back of a matriculation ceremony held on April 8, 2022 to usher in freshmen for the new academic year.



Speaking at the ceremony, Professor Amartey indicated the pleasure of the entire University community in welcoming the new students to study in one of the most prestigious universities in Ghana and across the globe.



He was of the view that the students must avail themselves to all the facilities and opportunities offered to them by the institution to become world-class professionals and graduates after they successfully complete their various programmes of study.



“ On behalf of the Entire Management of UPSA and academic community, I warmly welcome you officially to one of the best universities in the country which is revered across the world and to congratulate you for successfully gaining admission into our prestigious school.



"I will admonish you to be disciplined and responsible in all you do on campus in the course of your study.



"You must take advantage of all the facilities and training that will be offered to you by the University and make sure that you strive for excellence in your activities and to end up being great ambassadors of the school upon your graduation," he said.

Also, Professor Amartey added that due to the increasing numbers of applicants desiring to enter the institution, more infrastructure and allied facilities are being put up to accommodate the numbers whilst strictly maintaining the time tested traditions of training relevant and scholarly graduates who can impact the world at large once they finish school.



He advised the students to go through the rules and regulations governing junior members of the University in order to avoid pitfalls and distractions in the course of their study and justify the huge investment made by their respective families to give them a University education in modern times.



“ As an institution renowned for world class teaching and learning, we always gave a huge chunk of applicants who want to get admitted into our school but due to limited infrastructure, we are not able to admit all qualified persons.



"In line with this , the school is currently completing 2 blocks of 10 storey buildings which comprise of lecture theatres, office space, library and allied facilities to enhance teaching and learning going forward to give our students a conducive experience of accessing a world class education across board.



"I will advise all students herein gathered to invest their energies in productive ventures alongside their core duties of academics to justify the huge investments and sacrifices put in by their families to get a University degree in today’s ultra competitive world”.



For the 2021/2022 academic year, the University admitted 7100 students out of over 13,000 applications received.