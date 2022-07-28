Let's Begin Again Foundation donates school uniforms to Adinkrakrom Basic School

The pupils in their new uniforms

Source: Let's Begin Again Foundation

Let's Begin Again Foundation, a faith-based NGO, has donated school uniforms and learning materials to needy pupils of the Adinkrakrom M/A Basic School in the Asante Akim North Municipal of the Ashanti region.

The president of the organization, Mr. Seth Odame, said the organization was concentrating on distributing the uniforms to pupils in deprived communities in the country.



“We emphasize vulnerable and needy children in deprived communities. We believe that children are essential members of their communities who can, one day, become leaders who bring positive change to their countries by breaking the cycle of poverty and hunger."



"He noted that most deprived schools were challenged with numerous problems which affected academic activities, “We decided to donate uniforms to this school to boost the confidence of the children to attend school.”



Giving background information and activities of the organisation over the years, Odame said the organisation had over the years supported several communities across the Ashanti region in areas of health, entrepreneurship, women empowerment, and sanitation among others.

Hon. Jackson Sikanya Selassie, the Assemblyman of the area who doubles as the headmaster of the school who received the uniforms on behalf of the school, thanked the organisation for the gesture.



He said some of the pupils were brilliant and needed support to encourage them to study and become responsible citizens. “Your intervention has come at the right time,” he quipped.



