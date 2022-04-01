7
Menu
News

Let’s adopt NPP’s 'family and friends dey chop' governance – Opare Addo advises Mahama

George Opare Addo?resize=648%2C406&ssl=1 George Opare Addo

Fri, 1 Apr 2022 Source: mynewsgh.com

The National Youth Organizer for the National Democratic Congress (NDC), George Opare Addo has come under intense criticism.

He is on record to have asked the former President of Ghana John Dramani Mahama to maintain the governance style of the New Patriotic Party.

The lawyer believes that the NPP has shown the way that there is a need for their people to benefit after labouring to bring the party to power.

Therefore there is the need for cronies to be given better opportunities to milk the country whiles people who did not play any role are not given opportunities to benefit.

“Supporting the one who is NDC because the NPP has shown us the way. Boss when we win the way they are governing the country let’s do the same thing in terms of appointment. We are not going to change anything. Our people must also benefit. Monkey no go work for a baboon to chop. Thank You,” he said at a gathering of the NDC in the United States of America.

Source: mynewsgh.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Hudson-Odoi, Tariq Lamptey to switch nationality and play for Ghana at World Cup
Ato Essien took Ghc130m to set up another bank - Prosecutor
Otto Addo: The lanky winger who made history with Ghana
George Boateng points out the tactical formation which blunted Nigeria
An NDC MP demanded removal of Minority leader - Muntaka
List of 8 absentee NDC MPs exposed – Report
List of 8 absentee NDC MPs exposed – Report
'Indisposed' Chieftaincy Minister was in Parliament - Majority affirms
Meet the 4 former footballers leading African teams to Qatar 2022
Meet the 4 former footballers leading African teams to Qatar 2022