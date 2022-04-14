Let’s also ensure absentee MPs are shown the exit – Ablakwa tells Minority

Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa

Member of Parliament(MP) for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa has asked his party to look at how the NPP has worked at ensuring that the Member of Parliament of Assin North is removed and act accordingly with regards to absentee MPs.

The Supreme Court Wednesday ruled that the Assin North Member of Parliament, James Gyekye Quayson cannot hold himself as the Member of Parliament for the people of Assin North.



At the Supreme Court Wednesday, Justices Agnes Dordzie and Nene Amegatcher dissented while Prof. Henrietta Mensah Bonsu, Mariama Owusu, Gertrude Torkornoo, and Emmanuel Yonny Kulendi voted in favour.



In an earlier ruling at the Cape Coast High Court, presided over by Justice Coram Kwasi Boakye, the court had ruled that Mr Gyakye Quayson was not eligible to contest the December 7, 2020, Parliamentary Elections because he bore dual citizenship before picking nomination forms from the Electoral Commission, Ghana (EC).



But reacting to the ruling, Okudzeto Ablakwa said “When a very unpopular government cannot be bothered about the people of SALL but is doing everything under the sun to confirm it’s unpopularity in one by-election, you help give them 4 by-elections instead of conceding to 1”.



He said “I hope this informs my own party’s conduct from hence, particularly in how we deal with the 3 NPP absentee MPs, especially when comparatively we have a much stronger and irrefutable constitutional basis to succeed”.

If there is one thing you have to credit President Akufo-Addo and his coterie— it’s their killer instinct. They are determined to have a by-election in Assin North and absolutely nothing must get in their way.



I hope this informs my own party’s conduct from hence, particularly in how we deal with the 3 NPP absentee MPs, especially when comparatively we have a much stronger and irrefutable constitutional basis to succeed.



When a very unpopular government cannot be bothered about the people of SALL but is doing everything under the sun to confirm it’s unpopularity in one by-election, you help give them 4 by-elections instead of conceding to 1.



Let the by-elections begin.