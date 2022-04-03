'Let’s amend the Constitution and give Akufo-Addo a 3rd term' – Oliver Barker-Vormawor proposes

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

Oliver Barker-Vormawor proposes a 3rd term for President Akufo-Addo

He said the alternative is scary



He made these comments on his Facebook timeline



Oliver Barker-Vormawor, a convener of #FixTheCountry movement, has proposed that President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo should be given a third term as the President of Ghana.



This is because eight years is too short for a government that has successfully managed the economy and the alternative to such a successful government is very scary.



To Barker-Vormawor, Ghana has reached a very critical stage of its development and it requires the most trusted and strongest pair of hands.

He noted that this stage of development that he is talking about is “stability” and not a change of government.



Oliver Barker-Vormawor made these comments in a Facebook post on Friday, April 1, 2022.



The post which comes with a photo of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo during his swearing-in reads:



"Folks. I think we have reached a critical stage of our development that requires the most trusted and strongest pair of hands.



"It seems to me that at this stage of our development, we need stability. Not change. Investor confidence is best built where they can trust in a certain policy stability.

"It is for this reason that I propose that the President should amend the Constitution to extend his stay in Office. We need a third term.



"8 years too short to successfully manage the economy. Plus the alternative is fucking scary.



"We need to break the 8. We beg the President to accept our humble request. Term limits are after all arbitrary. Development has no timeline.



"Shalom"



What the Constitution says about the President's term of office.

Article 66 of the 1992 Constitution of Ghana on the mandate of an elected President says:



"(1) A person elected as President shall, subject to clause (3) of this article, hold office for a term of four years beginning from the date on which he is sworn in as President. (2) A person shall not be elected to hold office as President of Ghana for more than two terms."



