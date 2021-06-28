Let’s appreciate and help grassroots of NPP - Nana Kay

Communication team member of the NPP, Nana Kwadwo Agyei Yeboah (Nana Kay)

Communication team member of the ruling New Patriotic Party, Nana Kwadwo Agyei Yeboah (Nana Kay), has called on the leadership of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) to appreciate the work of the grassroot supporters and show appreciation for the work that they do to support the party.

This, he said, is the surest way of energizing the support base of the party as a way of ensuring a smooth ride in elections.



Nana Kay said “we must first appreciate and help the grassroots, as honorable Kennedy Agyapong said. We must bring benefit to the party which we do but must improve on it,” Nana Kay exclusively told Reynold Agyemang on ‘Pae Mu Ka’ on Accra-based Kingdom FM 107.7



According to him, the heart of every political party is its grassroots, hence, the NPP must resource it to work very well.

The core mandate of the grassroots, he noted, is to communicate the achievements of the government and the party but without the needed resources, all these things would not be done.



From his perspective, the party may suffer in 2024 should it fail to invest and resource the NPP footsoldiers.