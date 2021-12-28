Let’s arrest falling standards of education in Kadjebi District - DCE

Kadjebi District Chief Executive, Mr Wilson Agbanyo

Source: GNA

Mr Wilson Agbanyo, the Kadjebi District Chief Executive (DCE), has appealed to Assembly members to help arrest the falling standards of education in the District.

The District had a 19 percent pass in 2018 BECE, 19.5 percent in 2019 and 20.5 per cent 2020.



Mr Agbanyo, at the Third Session of the Kadjebi District Assembly at Kadjebi in the Oti Region, described these performances as a worrying trend that needed a holistic approach to address.



He said the poor BECE performance could only change if assembly members, teachers, parents and students played their respective roles effectively and efficiently.



He said if people complained about falling standards of education yet schoolchildren were not committed to their studies, parents were not committed to the needs of children and teachers were found wanting in their approach to duty, then it was unjustifiable to blame any individual or group.



The DCE underscored the importance of education and said the Assembly would organise stakeholder engagement meetings to investigate the causes of the problem and find a lasting solution to them.

Mr Seth Seyram Deh, the Kadjebi District Director of Education, advised parents and guardians to invest in their children’s education for a better future.



Mr Deh said they ought to provide their wards with their school needs such as uniforms, shoes, books and other learning materials since the government could not do everything for them.



He said the situation where parents looked up to the government for everything should belong to the past.



The District Director, who presented a report on BECE Results from 2018-2020, said it was possible to change the poor performance if all stakeholders in the education sector played their roles well.



Messrs Anthony Agortimevor and Bernard Osei, the District Budget Officer and Public Relations Officer, who did the presentation on behalf of the Director, named low commitment level on part of some teachers, poor parental care and responsibility for learners, abuse of mobile phones by some pupils and teachers, inadequate classrooms at all levels, especially KG, among others as challenges bedevilling the directorate.