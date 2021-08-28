Let’s avoid complacency to break the eight-year circle - Tano North MP

Dr Freda Prempeh, the Member of Parliament for Tano North constituency

Dr Freda Prempeh, the Member of Parliament for Tano North constituency says hard work remains the surest way the NPP can break the eight-year circle, and urged the party supporters to guard against complacency.

She implored members of the constituency, polling station and supporters of the NPP to intensify political campaigns and sell the many achievements of the government to particularly, the voting masses at the grassroots level.



Dr Prempeh, who is the Minister of State in charge of Works and Housing, was addressing polling station executives of the Yamfo Zone at its annual delegates’ conference of the NPP held at Yamfo in the Ahafo Region.



She emphasised the government had achieved a lot, and provided sound campaign messages for the party to sell.



Dr Prempeh mentioned the implementation of the free Senior High School Programme (FSHS), One-District-One-Factory (IDIF) as well as expansion of school feeding programme in the constituency and the Planting for Food and Jobs (PfFJs) and Rearing for Food and Jobs as laudable poverty intervention strategies of the government.

The outspoken legislator said the country had witnessed massive road, education and health infrastructure, and advised the NPP to base their campaigns on those social intervention programmes.



“We have to break the eight-year jinx and President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s government has made it easy for us to do so. What we have to do as polling station executives is to forge ahead in unity and concentrate on selling our achievements and ideals to the voting population”, Dr Prempeh said.



“This I believe remains the surest way the NPP can win and maintain the confidence of the voting population, entire Ghanaians by extension”, she said.



