Let's be careful about usage of presidential jet by other leaders - Security Analyst

Ghana's presidential jet arrives on the tarmac in Liberia, Monrovia

Security Consultant, Richard Kumadoe has advised against the continuous use of Ghana’s Presidential Jet by other Presidents in the Sub-Region.

This follows justification by the Minister of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey in Parliament that Ghana’s neighbors can use the country’s Presidential Jet.



Minister of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey



Madam Botchwey gave the response in Parliament in answer to questions from MP for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa.

Mr. Kumadoe said, such justifications mean Ghana’s Presidential security preparedness has dropped a notch and advised the country to be cautious of how the Presidential Jet is used.



”I would not advise that it continues. If I have my way we would curtail it and rather help these countries acquire their own Presidential jets for uniformity and identity…for the other countries whose Presidents have decided to use our Presidential jets, should anything happen to them, it has considerable negative impact on their nations and national sovereignty, let alone national security,” he noted.