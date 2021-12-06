Let’s be decorous in our discussions relating to development - Bono Ministers

Bono Regional Minister, Madam Justina Owusu-Banahene

Source: GNA

Madam Justina Owusu-Banahene, the Bono Regional Minister, has called on Sunyani residents and stakeholders to be decorous in discussions relating to the development of the region.

“We call on all stakeholders to limit their discussions to the core issues which are factual and verifiable and not to resort to personal attacks and vilifications of certain individuals and institutions, which may cause unnecessary rebuttals and potential threat to the peace we enjoy in the region.



“The quest for development for the Bono Region should, therefore, unite and not divide us,” the Regional Minister said in a statement issued and copied to the Ghana News Agency (GNA) in Sunyani on Monday, December 6.



There is a recent discourse within the media space on matters, relating to the development of the Bono Region and Sunyani in particular.



These issues have primarily centered on concerns of perceived “neglect and under-development” of the Sunyani Municipality by successive governments.



Key concerns of stakeholders and residents include the need for the construction of a new sports stadium, the completion of the Sunyani Airport, the completion of the Sunyani Centre for National Culture Auditorium and the completion of the Regional Library Complex.



“Residents and stakeholders have heeded to the clarion call of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to be “citizens and not spectators” and it is our cherished belief that their involvement in national discourse and development is the way to go.

“However, we wish to admonish residents and stakeholders to be decorous in the discussions relating to the development of Sunyani and the Region as a whole,” the statement indicated.



“The Bono Regional Minister, having recognised the importance of all key stakeholders in nation-building, has not taken lightly the legitimate concerns raised.



“We wish to place on record that contrary to allegations within the media space that she is “unconcerned” about the development of the Region and Sunyani, its capital, in particular, she has been working assiduously to ensure Sunyani and the Bono Region receive its deserved share of the national cake.”



“Over the past months, the Bono Regional Coordinating Council has been engaging several stakeholders and institutions directly responsible for the sectors, our Religious Leaders, and identifiable groups, all in a bid to collaborate to achieve the development aspirations of our people.



“Although discussions have been fruitful and have yielded positive outcomes which will crystallise into very tangible results in the near future, a section of our stakeholders believe that the results should be immediate.



"It is important to mention that these collaborations undertaken have birthed several committees, under the auspices of the Bono Regional House of Chiefs, which are currently working in earnest to resolve the pressing issues associated with the deliverables,” it said.

“On its part, the RCC has been engaging the various Sector Ministries concerned for action to be taken on the pressing issues raised. While Sunyani, like any other Regional Capital, should require continuous facelifts to meet global standards and make the lives of our citizens better. Let us also not be oblivious of the fact that major developments continue to be witnessed in other sectors in Sunyani and the Bono Region under this Government.”



“The NPP government has not, does not and will not take the good people of Sunyani for granted. As such we wish to assure the good people of the Region that the leadership of the government in the Region, including the Regional Coordinating Council, all Members of Parliament in the Region, Municipal and District Chief Executives and the New Patriotic Party are encouraged by the feedback from the populace to do more and quicken processes to ensure that the development aspirations of our people are met.”



“In the short-term, the RCC intends to have a Region-wide Consultative Forum where all key patrons and stakeholders will develop a blueprint for the Region’s Strategic Development Framework. It is the fervent hope of the RCC that when the time is due, all citizens will contribute to this initiative,” the statement added.



It expressed gratitude to the Bono Regional House of Chiefs, MPs in the region, traditional authorities, religious leaders, Regional Peace Council, political parties and all Identifiable and pressure groups as well as the media for their roles in ensuring the development of the Region.



“The RCC is open to future collaborations and co-operation with all stakeholders who have the Region’s development at heart,” it said and called on all well-meaning citizens to contribute positively to building a great Bono Region.