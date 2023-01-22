1
Menu
News

Let’s be good to one another - Veep

Dr Mahamudu Bawumia 1212121212232 Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, Vice President of Ghana

Sun, 22 Jan 2023 Source: GNA

Vice President Dr Mahmudu Bawumia has urged the citizenry, especially Muslims to be good to one another.

He said this on the seventh day (special prayers-Dua) for the late Chief Alhaji Issahaku Osman Chackson, the Chief of Mamprusi Community, Greater Accra Region.

Dr Bawumia said one could be called to the Maker at any time and as such, Ghanaians must eschew envy.

The Vice President, eulogising the late Alhaji Chackson, described him as one who showed love to everyone irrespective of their background.

“He was a good and kind man and we pray that Allah grants him Jannatul Firdaus (Paradise),” he stated.

The late Alhaji Chackson who died on January 16, 2023, until his demise was the Chief of the Mamprusi Community, Greater Accra Region.

He was a board member of the Zongo Development Fund and also a member of the Council of Zongo Chiefs.

The National Chief Imam, Sheikh Dr Osmanu Nuhu Sharubutu, said special prayers for the late Alhaji Chackson, his family, the nation and the entire Muslim ummah.

He died at age 73 and was survived by two wives and eight children.

Dignitaries at the event include Ministers of State, Mamprusi chiefs from all the regions, and queen mothers, among others.

Source: GNA
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
77-year-old sick retiree vows to sleep at GCB over bond refund
77-year-old sick retiree vows to sleep at GCB over bond refund
Rev Joyce Aryee defends Reverend Kusi Boateng's firm
Police officer behind missing CFA190,000 scandal ‘missing’ – Dampare
I pray you are wrong about Reverend Kusi Boateng – Adom-Otchere
Reverend Kusi Boateng’s spiritual son to sue Okudzeto Ablakwa, other
Couple suspects foul play in alleged missing of twin
Randy Abbey mounts spirited defence of Alpha Hour pastor
'Fake doctor’ who accused some officers of planting ‘wee’ in his car arrested
Adjaye's firm sued for 'unfair' dismissal of UK-based Ghanaian worker