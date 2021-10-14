Let’s be on same page to transform ISD – Acting Chief admonishes staff

Kojo Oppong-Nkrumah, Minister of Information

The Acting Chief Information Officer of the Information Services Department (ISD), Mr David Owusu-Amoah, has admonished staff of ISD to rally behind the transformation programme being championed by management of the department in collaboration with the Minister of Information, Mr Kojo Oppong-Nkrumah, to ensure the new ISD they yearn for.

He said when staff were not briefed on restructuring programmes of organisations, the tendency for some to sit on the fence and not get involved would be higher than otherwise.



"A time has now come for all members of staff to reason together to birth the new ISD”. Mr Owusu-Amoah made these remarks at a durbar of staff of the Information Services Department in Accra recently.



He said the days when dissemination of Information was the preserve of the Department was far gone and the earlier the Department woke up and brace the challenges that technology came along with the better.



Briefing the staff on the strides made so far in the transformation programme, the Minister of Information and Member of Parliament for Ofoase- Ayirebi in the Eastern Region, Mr Oppong Nkrumah said he saw the Information Services Department as a strategic organisation, its relevance however hinged on the transformation programme since the 1939 strategies of the Department could not still remain relevant in the fast-changing communication trends.

The Minister showcased what had been done so far for the course of the transformation programme, which included the retooling of the newsroom into an ultra-modern one, change in strategy of the Public Relations Coordination Division of the Department as well as the research section of the Department.



The Minister also showcased in a documentary a new organogram of the Department that has Public Relations, Public Education and Research as special areas of attention.



Sharing her thoughts at the durbar that had other staff members, especially in the districts participating via technology, the Chief Director of the Ministry of Information, Mrs Mamley Andrews, said the durbar was an opportunity for dialoguing and very important for cohesive decision taking.



During an open forum, some members of staff from the district expressed appreciation to the Minister and management for such ideas but appealed to management not to restrict the transformation programme to the head office alone.