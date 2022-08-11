'Let's be one to whistle power from incompetent NPP' - NDC's branch secretary

NDC branch secretary, Sampson Dankwa

The new branch secretary of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) in Bomoakpole of the Ellembelle Constituency in the Western Region, Sampson Dankwa has called on the rank and file of the party to come together as one family to whistle political power from governing incompetent New Patriotic Party (NPP) in 2024.

The NDC has commenced its electoral processes of electing new officers to steer the affairs of the party for the next four years.



The party is almost done with its branch elections which will be followed by the constituency elections to the national elections.



According to the party's timetable, all the officers are expected to be elected before January 2023.



At Bomoakpole in the Ellembelle Constituency, Sampson Dankwa polled 94 votes to beat his main contender, Benjamin Arthur who managed to poll 41 votes.



In an interview with the media, Sampson Dankwa gave thanks to the party members for electing him to run the day-to-day activities of the party.



"In fact, I'm happy today I have been elected as the branch secretary of NDC in Bomoakpole community, and let me use this opportunity to thank the members of the party for reposing trust in me, God bless them," he expressed his appreciation.

He pledged his total commitment to work harder with other executives in the area to win more votes for the party in the upcoming 2024 presidential and parliamentary elections.



He went ahead to appeal to his contender and his supporters and also those who could not win to come together as a united front to work harder for the mother party.



"I'm not going to joke with the position given to me, I'm going to work extra hard to make sure the NDC wins again at Bomoakpole as we did in 2020. I will appeal to my contender to put everything aside and come together for us to work and I will also call on others who couldn't win to join us to work together," he said.



The branch secretary took the opportunity to declare his total support for Mr. John Mahama who had indicated he would contest in the upcoming NDC's presidential elections in 2023.



He, therefore, called on the members of the NDC across the country to be united to recapture political power for Mr. John Mahama.



"Let me use your respected medium to call on the rank and file of the party to come together as one body to rally behind His Excellency John Mahama to whistle political power from the incompetent NPP government," he called.

He added that "Ghanaians are fed up with the NPP government and whoever they bring as their presidential candidate, being it Bawumia, Alan Cash or Kennedy Agyapong, John Mahama will beat the NPP in 2024 because the country is too hard to live in, we can't buy fuel, we don't get to do, we are suffering too much and lets all Ghanaians come together to kick out the incompetent NPP government from power in 2024 and bring John Mahama to rescue the economy".



On his part, Mr. Thomas Kwame who surprised the branch elections at Bomoakpole, commended the party members for exhibiting a high sense of maturity before, during, and after the polls without causing any trouble.



He appealed to the entire party members to rally behind the newly elected branch executives of Bomoakpole to increase their votes in the 2024 general elections.



He assured the other party members who could not register as recognized NDC members to remain calm as the party was putting things in order to register them to become recognized party members.



Moreover, these are the rest of the Bomoakpole branch executives for the National Democratic Congress (NDC); Mr. Francis Animah Kwofie, Chairman, Mrs. Rebecca Nartey, Treasurer, Moses Tsivayon, Organizer, Elizabeth Assuah, Women's Organizer, Benjamin Arthur, Youth Organizer, Francis Kwame, and Kwame Yeboah Hwugele are the chosen executives.