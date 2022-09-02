Let's be real to ourselves; politics is killing Ghana - Dr. Okoe-Boye

Chief Executive of the National Health Insurance Authority Dr. Benard Okoe-Boye

The Chief Executive of the National Health Insurance Authority and a former Deputy Health Minister, Dr. Benard Okoe-Boye has warned against the politicization of national issues in the country.

He cautioned that politicizing issues doesn't boost the economy stressing that many good policies and initiatives have been sabotaged because of politics.



He alluded to an incident where his fellow Member of Parliament on the Minority side joined his colleagues to kick against President Nana Addo's request for MMDCEs to be appointed via elections, and explained his reason being that they supporting the policy will help the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) to be retained in power.



"As a country, we have to be real to ourselves. If you want your environment to develop, stop this [faddy] partisan politics when it comes to critical matters," Dr. Okoe Boye said on Peace FM's "Kokrokoo" programme.



He advised the MPs and government officials as well as all politicians to let national interest override their political allegiances.

