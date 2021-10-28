Let's boldly call out Supreme Court decisions, judges are ordinary Ghanaians - Kpessa-Whyte

Michael Kpessa-Whyte

Dr. Michael Kpessah-Whyte of the opposition National Democratic Congress has stated that Ghanaians should be bold enough to call out the Supreme Court for their decisions because the justices are ordinary Ghanaians like anyone else.

In an interview on the Accra-based Joy News channel on Wednesday, October 27, 2021, Whyte said he remains traumatized by his experience in the Electoral Commission’s national collation center - strong room - during the 2020 general elections.



"The Supreme Court was afraid and didn’t do justice to the 2020 Election petition. Justices of the Supreme Court are just ordinary Ghanaians like us and we should be bold to call them out on their decision," he added.



He was one of the NDC's representatives in the 'strong room' and during the petition hearing detailed actions on the part of the EC chairperson which he maintains amounted to a scheme to rig the vote in favour of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.



He was the second witness for the petitioner, former President John Dramani Mahama, in the 2020 presidential election petition.



His testimony was sandwiched between that of first and third witnesses, Johnson Asiedu Nketia and Rojo Mettle Nunoo respectively. The latter was the other NDC rep in the strong room.



What he said about his strong room experience

“I feel very traumatized by the experience of the strong room and the EC in the sense that for the first time in my life, I [saw] a blatant, dishonest deception and disregard for common sense displayed by the Electoral Commission,” he stated.



Former President Mahama who was the NDC’s presidential candidate for 2020, filed a petition to contest the EC’s 2020 presidential elections results which declared President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo winner.



Mr Mahama, whilst presenting his case before the Supreme Court, called three witnesses despite serving an earlier indication that he was going to call five witnesses to the stand.



“You have the situation where I could only speak to answer questions coming from the EC’s lawyers or lawyers of Nana Addo. To that extent, they were guided in what kinds of questions to ask, and my responses were based on the kinds of questions they asked.”



“If it were done in the manner in which the 2012 election petition was done, I would have been able to provide greater clarity to Ghanaians on some of the things that occurred,” he indicated.



Former President Mahama lost the election petition in a unanimous decision by the Supreme Court