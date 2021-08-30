Let’s break the 8: Sammi Awuku and Nana B in attendance

NPP National Organiser, Sammi Awuku (L) and National Youth Organiser, Nana Boakye (R)

Source: Kwaku Asamoah Bimpeh, Contributor

For the first time in history, both the National Organiser, Sammi Awuku, and the National Youth Organiser, Nana B, of the New Patriotic Party attended the annual UK Organiser’s Day ‘Mobilising the Diaspora to Break the 8.’

The event which was attended by members of the 22 Chapters of the NPP UK Branch, was hosted by the Milton Keynes Chapter. NPP UK members as well as well-meaning Ghanaians were in Milton Keynes to interact with the party officials.



The program, which spontaneously turned into a mini-rally was a clear testimony and an endorsement of the Akufo-Addo led government programs- was very well attended.



The secretary to the Council of Elders of the Branch Party, Mr. Eric Agyemang was scheduled to speak at the event as he gave a chronology of events and personalities that led to the formation of the first diaspora Branch party in the political history of Ghana.



The National Youth Organiser, Nana B also took the opportunity to outline the progress of the government and thanked the Youth Wing of the NPP UK Branch for their support and involvement in the just ended 2020 general election.

The 'people’s Sammi Awuku', the NPP National Organiser, expressed his appreciation to the Premier Branch for their contribution and continued support to the mother party NPP.



Sammi expressed that the outcome of the 2020 Elections underscores the importance of utilizing a participatory approach that involved diaspora Branches in the development of the party and in particular the UK Branch in Breaking the 8.



Sammi Awuku thanked the Branch Chairman Kwaku Nkansah, the Branch executives, and the Branch as a whole. He also used the occasion to express his deepest appreciation to the Organiser of NPP UK, Kwame Boateng, who is also the Dean of All-Diaspora Organiser, a position bestowed on him by Sammi Awuku to lead and coordinate all activities of the International Branches.



The 8 will surely be broken as emphasized by the National Organiser.