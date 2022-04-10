0
Let’s build strong grassroots ahead of 2024 elections – NDC fellow

NDC Flag?resize=713%2C493&ssl=1 The NDC flag | File photo

Sun, 10 Apr 2022 Source: GNA

Mr Samuel Bruce Nyarko, a member of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) from the Suhum Constituency, has requested finance and logistical support to help establish a strong grassroots base ahead of the 2024 elections.

He stated that replenishing the party's political base was the cornerstone for lively national politics, emphasizing the need for individual and communal involvement at the grassroots level.

"Without building the mechanisms at the grassroots, we cannot survive as a political party or win a general election," he stated, adding that, "strengthening the roots will include providing them with the resources they require and devising effective campaigning techniques."

Mr Nyarko made the call as he presented the NDC's Suhum Constituency office with an HP Desktop computer and a printer to enable the office to discharge its administrative duties more effectively and efficiently.

To guarantee smooth office operations, he paid the constituency's office power bill in full for the next two years, relieving the office of the strain of having to deal with light bill payments.

He noted that the desktop computer and printer would help constituency executives with their work and would also help maintain the office's confidential matters as any party official papers or documents would not have to be printed outside.

"As a committed member of this great political party, NDC, it is past time for me to give my little resources to help boost the constituency's development," he said.

Mr Yaw Opoku-Okra, the NDC's Suhum Constituency Chairman, praised the donor for his generosity and promised that authorities will put the funds to good use.

He urged additional hands from party members to help improve the condition of the constituency office.

Source: GNA
