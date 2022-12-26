Let’s celebrate Christmas with Christians – Chief Imam’s spokesperson urges Muslims

Sheikh Aremeyaw Shaibu

Muslims across the country have been encouraged to celebrate this year’s Christmas with Christians to strengthen the unity between these two major religions.

According to Sheikh Aremeyaw Shaibu, the Spokesperson of the National Chief Imam, there is nothing wrong with Muslims enjoying food made during the Christmas season.



Speaking to the state broadcaster GTV, Sheik Aremeyaw shared his childhood experience where he used to celebrate Christmas with Christians who lived in his community calling it a “Ghanaian thing.”



“Muslims celebrating Christmas is a Ghanaian thing”, Sheik Aremeyaw Shaibu said adding that even within the Zongos the palm fronts and the huts were created in the hearts of the Zongos and we were also going inside there because of the mix of people”.



The Islamic Cleric went further to quote the Quran chapter 5 that speaks on what a Muslim can eat and what they cannot eat to support his submission.

“On this day lawful is made unto you, the food of the people of the book and yours lawful unto them”, he stressed.



The people of the book as used in the Quran refer to the Christians and the Jews



He explained further that, this is the verse that comes down on to the marriage of the chaste women of the people of the book.



To him, in a festive season on the foundation of the Quran, taking anything from the Christian or you (Muslim) offering them (Christians) something is not wrong.