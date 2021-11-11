Let’s connect with the digital world - Ayorkor Botchwey

Minister Ayorkor Botchwey (right) confers with some female students at Anyaa-Sowutuom

Source: GNA

Madam Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey, the Minister of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, has asked the citizenry to connect with the digital world and make Ghana an economic powerhouse.

She said this in her address at the launch of the Huawei Digital Skill Training for Female Students and Residents of the Ga Central Municipality at Anyaa-Sowutuom in Accra.



The programme seeks to achieve objectives such as bridging the gender gap in Information and Communication Technology (ICT) and motivating women and young girls to consider careers in that field.



"We are not just building a 21st century economy of Ghana Beyond Aid, but an economy that empowers the fitter, the cocoa farmer, the dressmaker, the market woman as well as the large companies to take full advantage of demand and share in its profits," the Minister said.

"Bringing tech to our communities is a huge step as we strategically position our country to use ICT to accelerate our national development. It breaks income and social barriers, expands opportunities for everyone and provides government with the capacity to help improve lives and livelihoods, so let’s embrace it.



Madam Botchwey said the Government had accordingly championed ICT education at all levels, and "this is part of its firm resolve and commitment to achieving the SDG-4, which calls for Ensuring Inclusive and Equitable Quality Education and Promoting Lifelong Learning Opportunities for All.”



Government was working at bridging the widening ICT gender gap, as well as accomplishing SDG-5 on “Achieving Gender Equality and Empowering all Women and Girls,” she said, and that the partnership programme with Huawei (Huawei Seeds for the Future-Women in Tech) was in the right direction.