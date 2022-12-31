Let’s continue to be guided by Rawlings’ principles of truth and accountability – Mahama

John Dramani Mahama and Late Jerry John Rawlings

A Former President of Ghana, John Dramani Mahama, says there is a need for Ghana to be guided by the values of Ghana’s first President under the 4th Republic.

He believes that although the former president is late, his values and ideals of truth and accountability that he espoused remain as relevant today as ever.



John Dramani Mahama made this known in a post shared via his social media as Ghana commemorates December 31 which was a key date on the Calendar of Jerry John Rawlings for his revolution.



While alive, former President Jerry John Rawlings drummed home the need for governments and the people of Ghana to be guided by the principles of probity and accountability.



He indicated that he built his political party on the shoulders of these values and believed that adopting them was the way Ghana can develop.



Jerry John Rawlings led Ghana to constitutional rule after his December 31 Revolution that saw corrupt leaders removed from office by Military Officers who he led.

Read John Dramani Mahama’s Statement Below;



Today marks the 41st anniversary of the 31st of December Revolution, led by Chairman Jerry John Rawlings.



Although he has departed from us, the values and ideals of truth and accountability that he espoused remain as relevant today as ever. The stories of our rise and fall, our triumphs and failures are what make up the tapestry of our history.



We must, therefore, be guided by the enduring lessons of history to ensure that our proud democracy not only remains intact but also grows stronger.



And we must also guarantee opportunities for the development and prosperity of the Ghanaian people.