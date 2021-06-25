Let’s continue to collaborate in fighting threats of maritime security – Kan-Dapaah to Togo

Albert Kan Dapaah is Ghana's Minister for National Security

• Albert Kan-Dapaah has called for collaboration on security between Ghana and Togo

• He explained that with the many threats both countries face, such shared values would help it fight them better



• He made this known during the closing ceremony of a three-day joint Ghana/Togo Maritime Technical Committee Meeting in Accra



The Minister for National Security, Albert Kan-Dapaah, has called for continued collaborations Ghana and Togo to tackle issues of terrorism, piracy, small arms, among other vices threatening both countries and the sub-region at large.



He explained that collaboration and sharing of ideas could be the breakthrough they need in fortifying the region from any such attacks and threats.



“Today, issues of terrorism, maritime security, piracy, unreported and unregulated fishing, human and small arms trafficking as well as other transnational organized crimes, all pose a serious threat to our national and regional peace, development and stability.

“One of the measures of addressing these issues, is for states to work collaboratively,” he urged.



Albert Kan-Dapaah made this known during the 7th Joint Ghana/Togo Maritime Technical Committee Meeting in Accra, attended by Ghanaian and Togolese security personnel in the maritime space.



The two countries have been holding discussions on the delimitation of their boundaries since 2018 with the hope of arriving at a compromise that will lead to the signing of a memorandum of understanding (MoU), guiding a final Maritime Boundary Agreement.



The delimitation of a boundary involves the division of maritime areas in a situation where two or more states could have competing claims for the enforcement of their perceived sovereign rights.