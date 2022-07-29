Let’s continue to hold onto our faith in God - Archbishop Agyinasare

Archbishop Charles Agyin-Asare

Source: GNA

Ghanaians have been encouraged to continue to hold onto their faith in God amidst the recent economic challenges the country is facing.

Archbishop Charles Agyinasare, the Head pastor of Perez Chapel International, said this was not the first time the country was facing economic crisis, therefore, there was a need to keep on trusting God, for He alone could change the situation.



“This is not the first time Ghana has gone into such a situation, I remember in 1981 to 1983, the country was facing such economic challenges.



“And I want to encourage all Ghanaians to continue to hold onto their faith in these times, because God alone could change the situation,” he observed.



Archbishop Agyinasare was addressing the media at a press conference at the Kumasi airport, during a visit to the city to be part of the ongoing ‘Faith Convention 2022’ in Kumasi.



The one-week programme, which began on Monday, July 25, is on the theme “Confronting the challenges of the times,” 1 Timothy 4:1-2.

It is being held at the House of Faith Ministries, near the Asanteman Senior High School (SHS) in Kumasi, from 9:00am to 12:00pm for the morning session and 5:30pm to 8:30pm for the evening session.



The Convention is organised by the Executive Board and Planning Committee of the Faith Convention in conjunction with some churches and Christian organisations in Ghana.



Faith Convention is an annual citywide evangelistic meeting which by the grace of God has had a tremendous impact on evangelical, Pentecostal and Charismatic Christianity since its inception in 1981.



Archbishop Agyinasare noted that God’s words were true and could not be affected by the economic situations the country is facing.



“Sometimes the situation looks awful and impossible, but God shows up.

"He changes things, continue to believe in him because he is still with us lifting people and changing destinies,” the Clergyman said.



Rev Dr Isaac Quaye, the Founder and General Overseer of World of life Christian Centre, said the Convention which has been in existence for 41 years has had great impact on many people in the country.



He explained that during the 1983 crises, many Christians joined forces to pray to God to deliver his people and God intervened.



According to him, this year’s convention would be one of the best, as it will bring hope to Ghanaians.



He called on all and sundry to be present to pray to seek God’s favour to turn the fortunes of the nation around for good.