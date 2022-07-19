Let's contribute and buy a refrigerator for Sandema mortuary facility - CEO of FISTRAD

A mortuary refrigerator

The chief executive officer for Foundation for Integrated and Strategic Development (FISTRAD) a non governmental organization operating in the Builsa north Municipality of the upper east region, Mr. Richard Alando has called on the Builsa's living within or outside Builsa traditional area as matter of urgency to come together and contribute money and buy a refrigerator for the sandema district hospital mortuary facility.

According to Mr. Alando, since the hospital was built so many years ago, it has no mortuary facility to preserve dead bodies to ease the suffering and distress the good people of Buluk are going through when their love ones died .



Speaking on Radio Builsa morning show on Tuesday morning, Mr. Alando noted that the situation where relatives have to always transport their dead bodies out of the municipality to either Navrongo or Bolgatanga regional hospital mortuary for preservation is very bad and insult to the good people of Buluk (Builsa's) in this modern system hence his call.



Mr. Alando has appealed to the Paramount chief of the Builsa traditional area, Nab Azagsug Azantilow II to lead the initiative to mobilize resource to get a refrigerator for the hospital mortuary facility.

Sandema mortuary facility block has been built about ten years ago but nothing has been put inside the building to make the facility cool or functionable to help the residents.



All efforts by the leaders in the area to get the facility work proved futile.