Let’s create strong partnership – Lebanese Parliament delegation to Bagbin

Alban With Delegate They held a discussion and shared ideas on issues relating to mutual trade, health, education

Tue, 21 Feb 2023 Source: classfmonline.com

The Speaker of Parliament, Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin, has received an eight-member delegation from the Parliamentary Friendship Association of the Lebanese Parliament.

The delegation was led by the Lebanese Ambassador to Ghana, Kheir Maher.

Together with the Speaker of Parliament, the delegation held a discussion and shared ideas on issues relating to mutual trade, health, education, and tourism.

Addressing the delegation, the Speaker of Parliament called for cooperative efforts from both Lebanon and Ghana to promote development and mutual support.

The Lebanese Ambassador to Ghana stressed the need for both countries to incessantly create a strong partnership and development in order to enhance the livelihoods of people from the two countries.

