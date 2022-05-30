Let's cultivate the habits of reading and writing - Kufuor

George Andah and his team with John Agyekum Kufuor

Former President of the Republic of Ghana, John Agyekum Kufuor has urged the youth and Ghanaians in general to cultivate the habit of book writing and reading.

He made these remarks when Nenyi George Andah, a former Deputy Minister for Communications and former Member of Parliament for Awutu-Senya West and his team paid a courtesy call on him to present a copy of the former legislature's recently launched autobiography titled Determined To Do More - The Mission Is Possible, to him.



According to Ex-President Kufuor, when the youth and Ghanaians keep on documenting certain issues and happenings, the history of Ghana will be preserved for the unborn generations to come and continue.



He further opined that, for continuous socio-economic development of the country, it is very important for people to write about their life experiences and most importantly how they managed to overcome the challenges of life.



On the backdrop of the seeming lack of interest in the writing of biographies and autobiographies in Ghana, Ex-President Kufour indicated that it was heartwarming and reassuring to see the likes of Nenyi George Andah write their autobiographies.

"You have done well George, it's not easy to write a book. therefore, I know with this, you will be impacting a lot of positives into the Ghanaian youth, congratulations," said Ex-President Kufuor.



On his part, Mr. Nenyi George Andah, expressed his gratitude to the Ex-President for being a source of inspiration to him from his days in the corporate world through to his time in active frontline politics.



He added that Ex-President Kufour has been one of the reasons why he was always DETERMINED TO DO MORE in both the corporate world and in politics.



Launched on the 24th of April, Determined To Do More is an uplifting, easy to read, and lessons ladened (corporate and political) story about the life of Mr. Nenyi George Andah and how his name became synonymous with Corporate Marketing and Branding in Ghana and beyond.