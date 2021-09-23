Let’s desist from acquiring wealth at the expense of others - Bono Minister urges

Justina Owusu-Banahene, the Bono Regional Minister addressing the people

Source: Dennis Peprah, Contributor

Acquiring wealth at the expense of others are basic factors that have the potential to threaten the prevailing peace of the country, Madam Justina Owusu-Banahene, the Bono Regional Minister said on Tuesday.

She advised Ghanaians to be imbibed with the socio-cultural values of truthfulness, hard work, and patriotism so as to build a better Ghana for all.



Mad. Owusu-Banahene gave the advice when speaking at the Bono Regional Celebration of this year’s International Peace Day (IPD) in Sunyani, under the theme “Recovering better for an equitable and sustainable world," organized by the Regional Peace Council.



The United Nations (UN) has since 1981 set aside September 21 every year for the celebration of the IPD 1981 to strengthen the ideals of peace through a 24 hours observance of non-violence and ceasefire.



Mad Owusu-Banahene advised Ghanaians to guard against utterances and tendencies that could inflame passions and create unnecessary tensions to disturb national peace and social cohesion.



She emphasized peacebuilding and sustenance remained a shared and collective responsibility and urged everybody to contribute in that regard.



Earlier in a welcoming address, the Reverend Father William Kyere, the Chairman of the Bono Regional Peace Council said peace remained the prerequisite for sustainable development, and advised Ghanaians to cherish, defend and uphold the prevailing national peace and social cohesion.

He called on religious and traditional leaders, youth groups, and all stakeholders to collaborate and amicably resolve chieftaincy disputes that threatened the peace of the region.



Rev. Fr. Kyere expressed worry perennial chieftaincy disputes and land litigations were undermining sustainable peace in the region, hence the need for everybody to contribute towards resolving those disputes.



Mt. Rev. Matthew Kwasi Gyamfi, the Catholic Bishop of Sunyani Diocese urged religious leaders to use the pulpit to educate the people on the relevance of peace and the need to promote it saying electoral violence, in particular, threatened the gains of the nation’s fledgling democracy.



“Religion and faith have the greatest influence and therefore their respective roles in dispute settlement and nation-building could not be overemphasized,” he said.



Okokyeredom Sakyi Arko II, the Paramount Chief of Drobo Traditional Area who presided described peace as a priceless commodity and underlined the need to promote rule of law and equality before the law to deepen national peace.



Alhaji Abdallah Quandah, the Bono Regional Executive Secretary of the Peace Council stressed the council's readiness to engage with all stakeholders to identify and address peculiar challenges that threatened the peace of the region.