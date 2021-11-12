Let’s do whatever it takes to bring Konadu back to the NDC – Zanetor appeals to party

Dr. Zanetor Rawlings wants her mother back in the NDC party

• Jerry John Rawlings died on November 12, 2020, at the age of 73

• A remembrance service was held in his memory t



• A tomb was unveiled for the former president



Zanetor Agyeman Rawlings has appealed to the National Democratic Congress to do whatever it takes to bring her mother back to the party.



The wife of the late former president, Nana Konadu Agyeman Rawlings, has been out of the party for many years, going on to set up her own party, the National Democratic Party (NDP).



But, on the occasion of the celebration of the first year anniversary of the death of her father, and while speaking at the NDC office, Zanetor asked that there should be efforts made to bring the former First Lady back into the fold.

"We cannot do it alone. It would take all of us. You don’t have to have a title or be an executive. And I’d like to use this occasion to also express my appreciation to the leadership of the NDC, to the rank and file, for the support and the show of love. And so, on behalf of my mother, Nana Konadu Agyeman Rawlings, my siblings and myself, we say Thank You.



"I would like to use the opportunity to ask that as we remember the old man, thinking that hell not pass what he did, let us recognize the fact that we don’t know when our last day would be, let’s make amends with those we have wronged. On this particular occasion, I’d say the thing that nobody wants to say: Nana Konadu Agyeman Rawlings is an integral part of this party. Let us do what we have to do bring her back,” she appealed.



Zanetor Agyeman Rawlings is also the Member of Parliament for the Korle Klottey constituency in the Greater Accra region.



