Let’s educate professionals with 21st century skills and moral values – John Ntim Fordjour

Reverend Ntim Fordjour, the Deputy Minister of Education

Source: Collins Owusu, Contributor

Reverend Ntim Fordjour, the Deputy Minister of Education has reiterated the importance of equipping students with modern skills and instilling them virtues.

Speaking at the 3rd Annual Education Consultation for heads of Presbyterian Education Institutions at Abokobi near Madina, the Deputy Minister of Education, Rev Ntim Fordjour remarked that “while it is imperative to shift focus of education from humanities to sciences in order to educate a population who possess the relevant skills required in our 4th industrial revolution era, we must also endeavor to educate a people who do not only possess the needed skills but have a heart for humanity, conscience, and possessing essential moral and social values.”



This he said, “can be achieved through the use of the hidden curriculum of which many countries have adopted to instill national values in their citizens.”



The forum which was organized by the Education Unit of the Presbyterian Church of Ghana on Tuesday July 6, 2021 aimed at congregating all heads of the various Presbyterian educational institutions to make an account on their activities in the year under review and brainstorm ways to improve the quality of education in schools.



Present at the forum were the Vice-Chancellor of the University of Ghana, Professor Ebenezer Oduro Owusu, Her Ladyship, Justice Sophia Akuffo, former Chief Justice of the Republic of Ghana and the Moderator of the Presbyterian Church of Ghana, Rt. Rev. Prof. Joseph Obiri Yeboah Mante.

Representing the Hon Minister for Education Hon Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum as the special guest of honor, the Deputy Minister reiterated the policy of government as contained in the Education Strategic Plan to transform the status quo of 40:60 science to humanity ratio to 60:40 science to humanity ratio by 2030 while expanding access to tertiary education to attain Gross Tertiary Enrolment Ratio of 40% from the current 18.8%.



Hon Ntim Fordjour added that “research has it that in the next 20 years, 65% of jobs currently available will be automated and will no longer be available on the job market, particularly for the children who are currently in primary school.



The World Economic Forum has also given indication of 10 emerging jobs which are principally centered around artificial intelligence, robotics, mechatronics, ICT, biomedical engineering, etc. as opposed to 10 declining jobs which will soon be obsolete. Most of the jobs that the W.E.F. has indicated as fizzling out are unfortunately the skills currently being trained in most of our tertiary institutions.”



The Deputy Minister further added that “to position our workforce competitive for the world of work and to be equipped to solve some of the world’s complex problem, there is an urgent need for a strategic shift.”