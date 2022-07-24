Let’s emulate Atta-Mills’ servant leadership style – John Mahama

Former President John Dramani Mahama

Former President John Dramani Mahama has urged leaders in the country to learn from late President John Evans Atta-Mills’ servant leadership personality.

He said the opportunity to lead should be seen as a privilege and not a right to serve people.



The former President made the remarks at a commemoration service and wreath laying ceremony to mark the 10th anniversary of the passing of late President Atta-Mills.



The ceremony, held at the Asomdwe Park, was organized by the National Democratic Congress (NDC).



Mr. Mahama said the late President served diligently and was for all irrespective of one’s status or caliber.



He stressed that the late President was a dignified statesman, whose love and service to the country could never be in doubt.



“He was inherently humane and showed love and care to all who encountered him,” he added.

Mr. Mahama said Atta-Mills always stood for and valued peace in all situations, adding that, his adherence to peace earned him the moniker, “Asomdwe hene”, to wit, king of peace.



He said his kind around the world was rare and would be profoundly missed for the positive impact he made on the country and the people.



The former President urged the current political leadership in the country to learn from his selflessness and love for all.



“His magnanimity and respect for the principles of democracy contrast sharply with the present situation characterized by harassment of political opponents, human rights abuses, economic mismanagement, and politicization of state and independent institutions,” he noted.



The former President together with Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang, his running mate for the 2020 elections, laid a wreath on the tomb of the late President.



The family of the late President and the leadership of the NDC also did the same.