Let’s end period poverty – Ablakwa supports scrapping taxes on sanitary pads

MP for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa

North Tongu lawmaker, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, has supported calls for the abolishment of taxes on sanitary pads in the country.

“I fully endorse demands for taxes on sanitary pads to be abolished,” the North Tongu MP stated in a post on Facebook, Thursday, 1 June 2023.



Mr Ablakwa’s calls for the abolishment of taxes on sanitary pads dovetails into similar calls from civil society organisations.



The North Tongu lawmaker who has been providing free sanitary pads to vulnerable school girls in his constituency reiterated he will continue with his “intervention of providing free sanitary pads to vulnerable school girls” in my North Tongu.



Mr Ablakwa is of the opinion that: “We must end period poverty.”

“I hope those who attacked former President Mahama and former Minister of Education, Prof. Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang for our free sanitary pad initiative have regretted their actions.



“Together, we can unite and stand up for the vulnerable,” he added.



Under the erstwhile Mahama administration, government solicited funds to provide free sanitary pads to young girls in various schools across the country.



However, the initiative was met with a backlash from some Ghanaians.