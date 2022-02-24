Let’s explore ways to transition to cleaner Energy – Dr. Mathew Opoku Prempeh

Minister of Energy Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh

Minister of Energy Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh is advocating that country explores various ways in transitioning from fossil fuels to cleaner energy in the country.

He is said this can be done while ensuring the economic growth of Ghana as well as the general well-being of the citizenry.



Speaking at the stakeholder engagement on Ghana’s Energy Transition Plan held at the Kempinski Hotel on Tuesday, he underscored the need for substantial resources to realize this vision.



“We thus must explore the various ways we can transition from fossil fuels to cleaner energy in Ghana while ensuring economic growth and the general well-being of the citizens. Transitioning to cleaner energy over the next few years would require substantial resources”, he revealed.

He also highlighted that the global advocacy for energy transition and decarbonization has left many countries, especially hydrocarbon dependent countries in limbo, and Ghana is not left out.



“We, therefore, need to strategically plan to overcome the challenges imposed by the energy transition agenda and to move with the rest of the world towards cleaner energy. I am grateful to the Vice President of the Republic, Alhaji Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia for honoring our invitation as Keynote Speaker at the Forum. I am also grateful to colleague Ministers of Finance, Transport, and Environment, Science and Technology for their presence and support”, the Minister commended.



Meanwhile, the development of the National Energy Transition Plan is being coordinated by a 13- member Committee under the Chairmanship of the Deputy Minister of Energy Dr. Mohammed Amin Adam.