Let’s find ways to retain sitting MPs - Majority leader to NPP members

Osei Kyei Mensah Bonsu, Majority Leader in Parliament

The Majority Leader of Parliament, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu has proposed to the party to allow the constituencies with sitting MPs to adopt a strategy to retain their seats.

He averred that the situation where some persons work behind sitting MPs to unseat them when they are focused on their work on parliament is affecting the fortunes of the NPP in parliament.



He said the 2020 parliamentary election is a clear example because several experienced MPs lost the opportunity for reelection and that has left only a few MPs to defend the NPP in parliament.



The legislator asked the party to bury their differences and work to prevent monetization of the processes to elect parliamentary candidates.



He said the party must reflect and restructure the process in choosing party leaders at the various ranks and all levels.



He noted that in some democracies, political parties are run by experienced and professional administrators and that is what the party must consider.

"Going forward, the party must retrospect and learn from its past and the processes in electing its leaders."



The party he added is tearing apart with functionalism taking over.



Losers he lamented are allowed to lick their wounds alone and that is something that must end.



Mr. Osei-Kyei-Mendah-Bonsu further posited that the party must build consensus on the way forward.



He stressed there would be consequences for the party should there be a repetition of what happened in 2020.