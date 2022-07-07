Let's fine tune social intervention programmes to cut expenditure: NPP MP on IMF talks

Kennedy Osei Nyarko, MP for Akim Swedru

The Member of Parliament for Akim Swedru, Kennedy Nyarko Osei, has said the government must negotiate with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) in such a way that the conditions that will be given are not extreme.

He indicated that no government will want to impoverish or make the lives of the people uncomfortable with policies and decisions.



According to him, there is the need to negotiate well with the IMF who are coming in to support economic growth and protect jobs in various sectors of economy.



”I pray we pay attention to those suggestions and take advantage of our engagement with the IMF to fine tune some of our social intervention programs as a measure to cut down our expenditures. I wish the team a fruitful negotiations,” Kennedy Nyarko Osei told Accra-based Kingdom FM.



“So let us look at the engagements and the discussions that will ensue and the conditions that will come out from the progarmme. So we wish government well that they will negotiate better and ensure that we stay on track to the benefit of everybody.

“The circumstances that will take you there is what I believe Ghanaians should highlight. Secondly, the conditions that will come out of the programme are what Ghanaians should be looking at.”



A Deputy Minister of Finance, Mr John Kumah has said an IMF programme will help the country to come out from the economic challenges faster.



He said the government hopes that the programme will benefit the country.