Let’s fine-tune the ‘draconian’ aspects of anti-LGBTQ+ bill – Hadzide

Chief Executive Officer of the National Youth Authority (NYA), Pius Enam Hadzide

Chief Executive Officer of the National Youth Authority (NYA), Pius Enam Hadzide, has pointed out that he has no doubt in his mind that the anti-gay bill in Parliament is to protect the cultural and family values of Ghana but calls for the ‘draconian’ aspects of the bill to be fine-tuned to rid it of hate against persons identified as queer in the country.

He said he respects the attempt by the proponents of the bill to sanitize Ghanaian values and the “intentionality of God for man to procreate” as nature was intended to function.



Mr. Hadzide pointed out that as the legislators push for the passing of the bill into law to safeguard the sanctity of Ghanaian values and identity, he appealed that the proponents must be malleable to dissenting views against the bill in the country.



He, therefore, posited that he considers the Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, Queer, and plus (LGBTQ+) issue as a medical problem rather than a choice or human rights issue that should be discussed within the country’s constitutional purview.



Mr. Hadzide said the argument by the Academics Against Anti-LGBTQ+ bill should not entirely be dismissed but rather must be engaged to listen to their point of view concerning the controversial matter.



He emphasized the point that he is against the activities of the LGBTQ+ but he does not agree that the anti-LGBTQ+ bill in parliament should be passed without any amendments or fine-tuning to rid it of hate against persons identified as gays.

Mr. Hadzide said it is a good call that Ghana is taking the need to amplify Africa’s aversion to what he considers to be a “sickness” within the sub-region.



He however commended the spearheaders of the controversial bill for their bold stance to safeguard the Ghanaian identity and values that should be supported but must also feel free to point out any anomalies in that order.



He said this in an interview with Johnnie Hughes on the New Day show on TV3, Monday, October 11.



He was speaking on the back of the heated debate that has generated on the back of anti-LGBTQ+ bill laid before parliament to criminalize the activities of Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, Queer and plus individuals in the country, that has received support from a cross-section of the population and equal opprobrium by a group calling itself Academics Against anti-LGBTQ+ bill in the country.



“In its current form, I think the bill needs some fine-tuning. Am I against this LGBTQ+? Yes, I am but the bill that has been submitted, should it be passed unamended? I think no. I think that there are some draconian aspects of it that we can fine-tune and for me, it is a good call that Ghana is at least taking the lead in the sub-region to amplify the African aversion towards what I consider to be a sickness,” he said on the New Day.