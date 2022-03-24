Let’s focus on performance than who succeeds Akufo-Addo – Kwabena Agyapong to NPP

former General Secretary of the NPP, Kwabena Agyapong

A former General Secretary of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), Kwabena Agyapong has urged the ranks and file of the party to focus on meeting the desires of the Ghanaian people.

Speaking to Nana Aba Anamoah on Starr Chat Wednesday, the former General Secretary also cautioned the party against complacency and rather focus on getting the economy to its best state.



“What is important for me now and I think it’s important, we all focus on the party and the government. In fact, if you’re NPP the fact that we are in the second year of our second term means that we should not take for granted the trust that the people have for us.



“Even the government by going to the retreat last week admitted that there are issues that they can deal with. All of us have to pray and work hard that these things improve and there is enough time, there is enough time,” the former General Secretary reiterated.



According to him, there will be unnecessary pressures and propaganda from their political opponents but that should not keep them off track in fixing the economy.

“Of course, the opposition will try to put a lot of pressure with a lot of propaganda and create that kind of perception. It is incumbent on us as a political party and leaders to help in whatever way to make sure that we have a successful tenure. And work to the satisfaction of Ghanaians, that is for me more important to me than who succeeds the President.



“I think that now, the impression is being created as if we are waiting to install someone, which is wrong we shouldn’t do that. We create the impression that we believe more in campaigning than governing. We have been put in office to govern, to do things to the satisfaction of the Ghanaians people.”



However, Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta is expected to address Ghanaians on Thursday, March 24, 2022, on the measures the government will employ in reviving the economy.



There are calls from economists, Ghanaians, and the opposition National Democratic Congress for the government to put in place measures to salvage the economy.